INDIANA — PennDOT, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, will host a public hearing and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on an environmental assessment (EA) prepared for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Jefferson County.
The I-80 North Fork bridges project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
The in-person public hearing will take place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. May 3 at Chateau d’Argy, 345 Main St. in Brookville. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30, with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, are available online and accessible on demand at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork until May 18.