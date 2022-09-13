State police
Photo courtesy of psp.pa.gov

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 24.

If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seatbelt, the driver will receive two citations — one for the traffic violation and the other for the seatbelt violation.

