PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 24.
If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seatbelt, the driver will receive two citations — one for the traffic violation and the other for the seatbelt violation.
To help parents safely transport children, the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These check stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer and provide an opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered. These events are not being held to cite individuals for violations but to ensure children’s safety through education.