(Editor’s Note: This story is part one of the Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet ceremony. Check a future edition of the Punxsy Spirit for the next part.)
PUNXSUTAWNEY — After a three-year absence, the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame inducted another class, the 16th, on Saturday evening in the PAHS cafeteria.
Being inducted this year were William (Bill) Clemento, Frank German, Joe Harclerode Jr., Joe Martin, Daniel Reitz, James Bailar (posthumous), with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Contributor Award being awarded to Carl. A. Truance (posthumous).
The first two inductees/honorees of the evening were being presented/inducted posthumously, starting with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Contributor Award being awarded to Truance.