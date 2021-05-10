PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council heard more public comments at Monday’s meeting regarding the proposed zoning change along West Mahoning Street to construct an Arby’s Restaurant.
A former member of the Punxsutawney Zoning and Planning Commission, S. Thomas Curry, said he was speaking as a concerned citizen.
“To me, it’s not a neighborhood issue, it’s a community issue, and I want to speak about my part in this and a part of the past when all of this developed,” Curry said, crediting residents of the area along West Mahoning Street for coming before council with their concerns.
“They are protesting the possible change from traditional neighborhood versus highway commercial,” he said. “It appears that the developer has more confidence than the neighbors do concerning the possible change in zoning.”
Michele Lorenzo, council president, eventually interrupted Curry to tell him his three minutes had expired and the borough would have a public hearing on May 19 at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, where there would be more time to speak.