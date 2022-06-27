DUBOIS — Anyone familiar with the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease knows that anyone with the disorder is in for a struggle. But what if there was a way to help manage those symptoms? What if there was a way to fight back? That is the question the folks over at WPAL DuBois and Turnabout Boxing asked themselves.
The Turnabout Boxing Parkinson’s disease program started out as a desire to help people with the disease from WPAL owner Aaron Beatty and boxing coach Gregg Gillaugh. Beatty said they had similar ideas about starting a program like this.
“The movement-impairing conditions are a major problems with a lot of different age groups. Both Gregg and I found common ground seeing friends and family members struggle with these problems. Before we even connected, we both wanted to start a program like this. One day we sat together and started talking about the future and Gregg said ‘I’ve always wanted to start a Parkinson’s program.’ I pulled out the notes that I had and showed him. We both basically had the exact same program in mind. We had talked with Georgette Bardo, the person in charge of the Penn Highlands Parkinson’s program, and she invited us to bring Coach Gregg’s daughter and Western PA Golden Gloves Champion Aviana, over to their meeting in DuBois, where people all across the Central Pennsylvania region with these types of disabilities are invited to come and they share refreshments and discuss what their doing, share the different things that they are experiencing, and what they are doing to get better and see their condition improve. They allowed us to come over and speak. There was such a warm response that we decided to put this program together over here with Gregg’s tutelage and research,” Beatty said.