REYNOLDSVILLE — Updates on the various programs available at Jeff Tech were given at Monday’s meeting ahead of the first day of school.
Cara Davenport gave the update on the school’s part-time LPN program. She said the program will start on Jan. 13 and there are approximately 15 people who have expressed interest in it. She said she is figuring out how the six to eight people will be selected to start the program.
Jeff Ginther noted that Jeff Tech opening a part-time LPN program was something of note.
“This is big news, a part-time program like the ones you see on television every night,” he said. “Our home boards want to know we are getting our dollar’s worth, and we are, about a buck fifty most nights.”