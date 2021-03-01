HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is paving the way for fans at pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more, easing restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. It is also lifting restrictions on out-of-state travel.
Outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, while indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size, state officials said.
“We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. “We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
The Pittsburgh Penguins said it would allow 2,800 fans into PPG Paints Arena for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. It will be the Pens' first home game with fans since a victory over Montreal on March 8, 2020.
Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams said opening day at PNC Park “will be much more than a game. It will mark a significant step in overcoming this pandemic.”