Jefferson County posted the full results of May 16’s primary election — including write-ins — on Friday, bringing November’s races into focus.
With noteworthy write-in campaigns in a number of races, Friday’s updated results showed a few changes after all votes were counted.
Here is where a handful of key races now stand:
PUNXSUTAWNEY SCHOOL BOARD:
With four seats open, there were only two candidates on the Democratic ballot: Cindy Taylor and incumbent David Wachob, who cross-filed with both parties. They were the two highest vote-getters when all was said and done. However, write-in candidates Sally Villella and Lisa Gourley both netted enough votes to secure the other two spaces in November’s general election.
Write-ins did not change the apparent nominees on the Republican ticket. Doug Blose, Deneen Evans, Trevor Yount and Jessica L. Smith — who ran together, actively supporting one another’s campaigns — will appear on November’s ballot.
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH COUNCIL:
There was only one known write-in candidate — Sharon Murray, who led the race on a Democratic ticket that had no names on the ballot. There are three four-year seats available. The other leading write-ins were Larry Chenoga with 36 votes and Maresa Miller with 28. Both of them ran solely on the Republican ballot. Murray and Chenoga were also the leading write-ins for the pair of two-year seats.
At the conclusion of a very tight race, incumbents Josh McAfoos and Jennifer Blose joined Joelle Hoffman-Smith as the Republican nominees for the four-year seats. McAfoos and Hoffman-Smith also led the race for the two-year seats.
The final results solidified John Adduci and incumbent Jeff Pisarcik as the Democratic nominees for county commissioner, and Mark Humes and incumbent Scott North as the Republican nominees. The current commission chair, Herb Bullers, ran as a Republican but did not win the nomination.
Samuel Bartley — the sole candidate on the Republican ballot — handily secured the nomination for sheriff. There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot, where Bartley claimed the most write-ins.
With the write-ins tabulated, E. Diane Defelice Powell defeated incumbent Lillian Cameron for the Republican nomination for Young Township supervisor by a six-vote margin. Sam Farcus, the sole candidate on the ballot, will be the Democratic nominee.
With five seats open and only two candidates on the ballot — Herb McConnell cross-filed with both parties, and Amanda Mignogna filed as a Republican — write-ins were potentially impactful in the race for Brookville school board. McConnell was the top vote-getter for the Democratic nomination. The top four write-ins were Justin Parson (73 votes), Kevin Johns (59 votes), Haley Blazosky (42 votes) and Ben Reynolds (38 votes). McConnell and Mignogna were on top for the Republican nomination. The top three write-ins were Johns (656), Blazosky (501) and Zachery Petak (320).
As for Brookville Borough Council, Randy Bartley, Phil Hynes and Rick Park comfortably held onto the Republican nominations for three open seats. There were no Democrats on the ballot, and no one received more than four write-ins.
With only one candidate on either ballot — Republican Blair Kriner — for four open seats, the future of the race for Big Run Borough Council remained uncertain. No one’s write-in total on either side of the ballot exceeded single digits.