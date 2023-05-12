Tuesday, May 16, is Pennsylvania’s primary election, when voters will decide on the party nominees they’d like to advance to November’s general election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are the candidates on the ballot this year:
STATE RACES:
There are three state judicial races taking place on 2023. One Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat is up for grabs. Daniel McCaffery (Philadelphia County) and Debbie Kunselman (Beaver County) are vying for the Democratic nomination, and Patricia A. McCullough (Allegheny County) and Carolyn Carluccio (Montgomery County) for the Republican.
Voters may choose two candidates for Superior Court judge. There are only two on the ballot for the Republican Party, Maria Battista (Clarion County) and Harry F. Smail Jr. (Westmoreland County). Democratic voters will choose from three candidates, Pat Dugan (Philadelphia County), TImika Lane (Philadelphia County) and Jill Beck (Allegheny County).
Lastly, one seat is available on the Commonwealth Court. Each party has two candidates on the ballot: Josh Prince (Berks County) and Megan Martin (Cumberland County) for the Republicans, and Matt Wolf (Philadelphia County) and Bryan Neft (Allegheny County) for the Democrats.
COUNTY RACES:
All three of Jefferson County’s commissioners are up for reelection this year, and both parties have newcomers seeking to join the board. Voters will be selecting two candidates to send to the general election. There are two Democratic candidates, John Adduci of Punxsutawney and incumbent Jeffrey Pisarcik of Sykesville. There are three Republican candidates, Mark H. Humes of Brookville and incumbents Scott North of Young Township and Herbert L. Bullers Jr. of Warsaw Township. North was appointed to his seat and is going before voters for the first time.
Voters may also choose two candidates for county auditor. Douglas Edward Kougher of Winslow Township and Edward J. McGinnis Jr. of Oliver Township are the Republican candidates, and B. Jean Shaw of Punxsutawney is the Democratic candidate.
There are no Democrats on the ballot for county register/recorder or sheriff. Incumbent Brianna Bullers is the sole candidate on the Republican ballot for the former, and Samuel L. Bartley is the sole Republican candidate for sheriff. The current sheriff, Carl Gotwald, has announced his retirement at the end of this year.
PUNXSY SCHOOL BOARD:
Residents of the Punxsutawney Area School District have the opportunity to fill four seats on school board this year, in the first contest since the district switched from electing directors by district to electing them at large. There are no candidates running solely on the Democratic ticket; however, Cindy Taylor and incumbent David Wachob have cross-filed with both parties. Running exclusively on the Republican ballot are Doug Blose, Jessica L. Smith, incumbent Deneen Evans, Trevor Yount and Timothy A. Meterko. The race has also drawn at least two write-in candidates, Lisa Gourley and Sally Villella.
PUNXSY BOROUGH COUNCIL:
The race for Punxsutawney Borough Council has also drawn a lot of attention locally, with at least nine declared candidates. There are three four-year seats and two two-year seats available, and candidates are permitted to run for either one or both.
Incumbents Nathan Frankenberger, Jennifer Blose, William “Bill” Williams and Josh McAfoos are running to retain their seats under four-year terms. Frankenberger and Blose were both appointed, and are running in their first election to their seats. Seeking to join the board are Maresa Miller, Joelle Hoffman-Smith and Lawrence “Larry” Chenoga. All are Republicans.
Chenoga, Hoffman-Smith, Williams, McAfoos and Miller are also running for the two-year seats.
There is also one known write-in candidate, Sharon Murray.
Former council president Jim Bianco is on the ballot for the four-year term, but recently resigned from the board.
DISTRICT JUDGE:
Jaqueline “Sis” Mizerock is running for another six years as district judge in the Punxsutawney area. She cross-filed with both parties, and has no opponents on the ballot.
BIG RUN BOROUGH COUNCIL:
Big Run’s race is wide open with fewer candidates than there are seats up for election. There are four open seats, but only one Republican — Blair Kriner — and no Democrats on the ballot.
TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS:
• Bell: There is one open seat — supervisor Wayne Rishel’s. However, Rishel recently resigned, and there are no other names on the ballot. The supervisors approved Perry Mitchell to fill the seat.
• Oliver: There is one open seat. Robert A. Haag is on the Republican ballot; there are no Democrats listed.
• Perry: There is one open seat. Lonnie Kunselman is on the Republican ballot; there are no Democrats listed.
• Porter: A six-year term and a two-year term are available. Rodney McDivitt is running for the former and Braxton J. Martin for the latter, both as Republicans.
• Young: There is one open seat. Lillian Cameron and E. Diane Defelice Powell are running as Republicans and Sam Farcus as a Democrat.