PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that spring seems to be here, it’s time for a spring cleanup.
Punxsutawney Revitalization Investing Developing Enhancing (PRIDE) is holding a cleanup on Monday, April 25.
Katie Donald, PRIDE, asked for everyone to join PRIDE for an evening of spring cleaning.
“We will be meeting at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center to distribute supplies and assign locations at 4 p.m.,” Donald said.
She said volunteers will help prepare the downtown sidewalks, storefronts, parking lots and streets for the warm weather.