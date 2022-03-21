If all goes well, we’ll soon see Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow on borough crosswalks as we travel about town.
Katie Laska and Mary Mack from Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing (PRIDE) discussed with Punxsutawney Borough Council last week a proposal to paint groundhogs in the crosswalks.
Mack said PRIDE works to support the community.
“That includes tourism, and promotion of the groundhog is part of that,” Mack said. “We would like your help to add a groundhog image to some of the crosswalks.”
Mack and Laska showed council a sample of what the image would look like.
“We would provide our own stencil and use white road paint and do it during low-traffic times. We would have enough people there to get it done quickly so not to hold up traffic for an extended period of time,” Mack said, adding that they would like to complete the project before the July festival.