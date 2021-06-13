When the Punxsy softball team defeated Cambria Heights in the PIAA AAA quarterfinals on Thursday, a familiar face in the local softball community was in the stands, as 2018 PAHS graduate Kylee Lingenfelter — who just concluded her junior season pitching for Penn State — attended on her day off from her internship in State College.
Lingenfelter was Punxsy’s pitcher back in 2018, when the Lady Chucks won their first-ever state title with a 2-0 win over Bethlehem Catholic in the AAAA classification. Six senior members of the Lady Chucks 2021 team were on the field three years ago posing with that championship hardware.
The Lady Chucks finished this year’s regular season with an 8-10 record but won enough of their league games to meet the district’s .500 qualifying standard, and since the postseason began, the Lady Chucks have rattled off three straight convincing wins.
They defeated top-seeded Karns City 5-1 in the District 9 AAA championship game, bested Ellwood City 4-3 in the PIAA first round and held off a surge by Cambria Heights on Thursday to win 6-4 and advance to the semifinals, where they’ll meet Mount Pleasant at 1 p.m. today at St. Francis University.