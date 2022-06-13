PUNXSUTAWNEY — Communities are often judged by the first impression they leave with visitors. The goal of Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing, is to improve the economic climate of the community.
The PRIDE façade improvement program is open to owners and leaseholders of public, commercial buildings (with signed approval by owners) within the borough of Punxsutawney. The program could reimburse 50 percent of the cost or up to $1,000 for approved façade improvements to the exterior, “public” face of the building.
Eligible improvements are exterior wall murals, painting, resurfacing (new exterior materials), architectural elements, awnings, windows and signage. Improvements already completed are not eligible.
The project must not begin until approval is received.
All work under this grant award must be completed and paperwork must be submitted by June 1, 2023. No extensions for any reason will be permitted.