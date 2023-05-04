PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the last from the previous cycle of Lady Chucks basketball players, Chloe Presloid came into the 2022/2023 basketball season a member of a team that was made up of a group of girls who have been playing together since elementary school, just like she had with former teammates like Riley Presloid and Sarah Weaver.
Add on top the fact that each one of those girls has the ability to lead the team in different situations, a lot of times in a big way.
But as the lone senior captain on a Varsity team with a bunch of juniors and two sophomores, Presloid found a way to overcome that as the eldest leader of one of the best — if not the best — Lady Chucks basketball teams.
And she did that by combining the best attributes of her teammates, on both offense and defense, to be able to do it all, from making big three-pointers and lay-ups to making defensive stops and steals.
Her being a four-year starter, being named the District 9 Freshman of the Year and being named the District 9 Defensive and League MVP two years in a row during her junior and senior years, along with other honors, speaks to her versatility on the court.
Her athletic ability didn’t end on the basketball court, as she was also a four-year member on the Lady Chucks tennis team, and during this past fall season, she became the first Lady Chucks tennis player to win a District 9 Singles Championship in 13 years with a 2-0 (6-0, 6-1) win the championship round.