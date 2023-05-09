PUNXSUTAWNEY — Chloe Presloid, a member of the Class of 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area High School, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month for May 2023.
She is the daughter of Patty and John Presloid of Punxsutawney. She is enrolled in the academic curriculum.
Presloid participated in track her freshman year. She has competed in basketball and tennis throughout her entire high school career. She lettered in basketball each year and accumulated the following awards: ninth grade, District IX Freshman of the Year, 1st Team All-League, 2nd Team All-District All-Star, and District IX Champion; 10th grade, All-Star All-District 2nd Team, 1st Team All- League, and District IX Champion; 11th grade, Pre-season All-District 1st Team, District IX League MVP, 1st Team League All-Star, District IX Defensive Player of the Year, and All-District 1st Team All-Star, team captain, and Holiday Tournament MVP in 11th grade; and 12th grade, Pre-season All-District 1st Team, District IX League MVP, District IX Defensive Player of the Year, District IX Champion, District IX All-Star All-District 1st team, broke school record for single game three-pointers, and team captain.