Chloe Presloid

Chloe Presloid

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Chloe Presloid, a member of the Class of 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area High School, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month for May 2023.  

She is the daughter of Patty and John Presloid of Punxsutawney. She is enrolled in the academic curriculum.

Tags

Recommended for you