PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we get closer to returning to school, there’s one more event for area kids, as the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney is presenting a camp is not your typical camp.
Laura Chelgren, camp organizer, said that they are hosting the Children’s Music, Art and Drama Camp from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5, each day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Rev. Erin Kobs said they were looking to offer something different from the typical day camp.
Kobs said that the camp will offer a wide variety of areas that will give kids the chance to explore some things they may not have realized they would be interested in.
Kobs said that drama is something different that many of the campers may not have experienced before.
Chelgren said lunch will be served at 1 p.m. each day.
If you have children or grandchildren who might be interested, call the church office at 814-938-5560 and talk with Chelgren.
The church is located at 106 E. Union St., Punxsutawney.