Presbyterian Church art camp

The Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney will be hosting a children’s camp next week. Pictured are Rev. Erin Kobs (left) and Laura Chelgren, camp organizer.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we get closer to returning to school, there’s one more event for area kids, as the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney is presenting a camp is not your typical camp. 

Laura Chelgren, camp organizer, said that they are hosting the Children’s Music, Art and Drama Camp from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5, each day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

