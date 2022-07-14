PUNXSUTAWNEY — An independent group of Christians made up of various churches in the Punxsutawney area will hold a prayer event this Saturday in Barclay Square — one members intend to be the first of many.
The group is called the CHRIST Task Force.
Mary Ann Amundson, group leader, said CHRIST stands for Christian Hearts Reaching In Service Together.
“I did this over 20 years ago, and I started with the children of the Punxsutawney Christian School, and it fell to the wayside,” Amundson said. “Now is the time to bring it back again due to the issues all over the country, the world, our kids, everything.”