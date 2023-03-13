YOUNG TWP. — E. Diane (Defelice) Powell has announced that she will run for position of Young Township supervisor.
The following statement was submitted to The Spirit:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 11:30 am
YOUNG TWP. — E. Diane (Defelice) Powell has announced that she will run for position of Young Township supervisor.
The following statement was submitted to The Spirit:
“(Powell) has been a 50-year resident of Young Township, a Punxsutawney Area High School graduate, a widowed mother of three productive/responsible children and grandmother of seven. As a successful former business owner and operator, she understands the value of a hard-earned dollar. Her intentions are to protect the interests of the taxpayers’ money in Young Township; she is honest and will work hard for the betterment of all. She is a firm believer that in accordance to the law, the township business and decisions should be addressed in a transparent open forum where everyone can voice their opinions and concerns prior to a decision being made. She is truly concerned for the future of Young Township if the spending continues the way it has in the recent past. Her goal is to prevent unnecessary tax increases, all while properly maintaining roads and managing township business in a fair and concise manner. She would appreciate your vote in the May primary.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.