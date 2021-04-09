An area barn was torn down this week, carefully and piece by piece, but the good news is that those individual pieces — and the many stories that were born within the barn’s walls — will be repurposed and have a new life thanks to the efforts of Barnwood Living, whose crew has come to fame through the show Barnwood Builders on the DIY Network.
Joe and Lisa Powell, who live outside of Punxsutawney on Pine Run Road, said they reached out to Barnwood Living because they’d seen what they do on the show and because the history of the barn itself meant so much to them. The barn was built by Joe’s great-grandfather, Freeman Powell, in the late 1800s and remained in the family for the four generations since.
This week, the crew members worked at taking the barn down piece by piece, salvaging all that they could. One of the aims of the crew and the show is to keep the history of the buildings going and giving it a new life.
Mark Bowe, a familiar face to those familiar with the show, serves as its host. Bowe said that through the television show, he and his crew have been able to share their passion for this particular area of history, and he hopes that what they’re doing inspires others as well.
“To be able to promote a really hard work ethic and to be able to promote that you can be a nice group of guys and work together and treat each other with respect and dignity and also be able to pass that on to the client,” he said. “That’s really the reason we have the show, because we all love and respect one another.”