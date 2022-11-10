PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District Powderpuff King and Prince were crowned at the Powderpuff football game on Thursday, with Ben Gifford being named king and Griffin Barrick named prince at halftime.
Gifford is the son of Brady and Michelle Gifford of Punxsutawney. Throughout high school, he has been involved with Student Council and art club. He is on the high honor roll. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball. His future plans include becoming a nurse. His escort was Morgan Riggie.