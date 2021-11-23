Student Council donation

Student Council members (left to right) Kaylee Guidice, Audrey Johnson, Chloe Presloid, Brooke Skarbek, Dawson Neufeld, Alex Momyer, Isabella Gigliotti, Karli Young, Maisie Eberhart, Rachael Porada, and Jackson Lellock-Painter presented the donation to Olivia Marchioni (center), the CJDAC rural health outreach coordinator. The Powder Puff game raised $1,715 for the organization.

 Photo submitted

The Punxsutawney Area High School Student Council recently donated a portion of the proceeds from their Powder Puff football game to the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.

