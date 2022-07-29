BROOKVILLE — What police described as a potential mass murder event was averted last week after a Punxsutawney man who drove to the Flying J truck stop in Brookville with a trunk full of guns surrendered to officers following a phone call with the Jefferson Clearfield Crisis Hotline.
Christopher R. Strimple, 30, was charged with a single count of attempted homicide. No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident.
According to the criminal complaint filed at District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office, the events that unfolded Wednesday, July 20, began when Jefferson County 911 contacted Officer Jaime Rinker of the Brookville Borough Police Department with a request to speak to a representative of the crisis hotline. A caller had reached out to the hotline to report that she had received troubling text messages from Strimple, then went to his home to find that he was “very agitated.” He then left in his vehicle.
The hotline obtained a phone number for Strimple and called him. In response to questioning, he denied being suicidal, but when asked if he had thoughts of homicide, he reportedly answered, “Maybe.”
Strimple told the hotline his thoughts were not directed at anyone specific, but that had an AR-15 and 9mm pistol in his vehicle and was in the parking lot of Flying J.
Police got a description of Strimple and his vehicle. Rinker met with Police Chief Vince Markle, and they went to the scene. They found a vehicle matching the description and were approaching it when the trunk popped open, at which point Strimple appeared, looking “very distraught and agitated.” He threw his key to police and told them the guns were in the trunk.
After Strimple was handcuffed, he indicated a willingness to speak to Crisis. He was taken to the police station, where a Crisis delegate arrived to talk to him. Police said he remained agitated, and also appeared to be having hallucinations.
Police searched the vehicle and found two guns matching the description given over the phone, as well as ammunition for both weapons. They also found a black tactical bag containing a Fury tactical knife, paracord, compass, USCCA flashlight, USCCA tactical multitool, USCCA bacterial wipes and tactical gauze.
Police obtained a 302 warrant and took Strimple to Penn Highlands DuBois for a mental health evaluation. According to the criminal complaint, when a doctor asked how Strimple was feeling, he said, “Homicidal,” and when asked if it was toward anyone in particular, he said, “Everyone, especially the people who have done me wrong.”
Interviews with witnesses indicated that Strimple had recently developed a “fascination” with firearms and had purchased new ones in the previous few weeks. Further investigation revealed that one had been purchased at Mahoning Valley Milling and the other at Dunham’s in DuBois. Police learned of two other guns to which Strimple had access and advised that they be brought in for safekeeping.
It was also found that Strimple made attempts to seek mental health help in the days leading up to the incident, once on July 18 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, where he was discharged the same day, and again on July 19 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
In a report included in the criminal complaint, Markle said police believe Strimple “had the intent to commit mass murder,” based on his admission to homicidal thoughts, his purchase of two firearms and 90 rounds of ammunition within one week of the incident and his having transported those weapons to a high-traffic public place.
At the moment, the case is inactive in the court system.