Police badge
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

BROOKVILLE — What police described as a potential mass murder event was averted last week after a Punxsutawney man who drove to the Flying J truck stop in Brookville with a trunk full of guns surrendered to officers following a phone call with the Jefferson Clearfield Crisis Hotline.

Christopher R. Strimple, 30, was charged with a single count of attempted homicide. No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you