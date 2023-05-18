Poppy Days 2023

Today and Saturday are Poppy Days, with sales by American Legion Post No. 62 at Walmart and Shop ’n Save in Punxsutawney: (from left) Ruth Soliday, Unit 62 historian; Pat Rougeux, Unit 62 secretary and Poppy chair person; and Rich Alexander, Punxsutawney mayor, who presented therm with a proclamation.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander has proclaimed today and  Saturday as Poppy Days and asks all citizens to help pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.

Alexander said that millions who have answered the call to arms have died on the field of battle.

Recommended for you