PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander has proclaimed today and Saturday as Poppy Days and asks all citizens to help pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.
Alexander said that millions who have answered the call to arms have died on the field of battle.
“A nation of peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war,” Alexander said.
Pat Rougeux, American Legion Post No. 62 secretary and Poppy chair person, said the John Jacob Fisher Post will be conducting Poppy Days today and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Walmart and Shop’n Save.
“The poppies are made by disabled veterans, and all proceeds from the poppies are used for veterans and their families,” she said.