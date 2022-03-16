PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney cross country senior Amy Poole signed a declaration of intent on Wednesday morning to become a Gannon University Golden Knight and take part in the university’s cross country program.
As a Division II school, Gannon is part of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and last season, the school took seventh out of 17 during the conference meet. Then, at Regionals, the Golden Knights placed sixth out of 22, which was the best finish for the school since becoming part of the PSAC.
Beside taking part in cross country and basketball, Poole has been a member of the PAHS track and field team, where she has taken part in the one- and two-mile runs, along with being a member of the 4x800-meter relay team.