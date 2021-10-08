Homecoming Royalty 2021

Princess Abbey Stello (left) was escorted by Alex Phillips, and Amy Poole (right) by Angelo Pape.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

The Punxsutawney Area High School crowned the Homecoming queen and princess on Friday at halftime of the Punxsy Chucks football game against the Bradford Owls, naming Amy Poole as queen and Abbey Stello as princess.

Tags

Recommended for you