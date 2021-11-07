Poole and Hicks finish season at States in Hershey

HERSHEY — In their final race of the season, Punxsutawney’s Amy Poole and Jordann Hicks competed at the PIAA State Cross Country Championships held in Hershey at the Parkview course on Saturday.
Poole led the way in her final high-school cross country race, placing 86th overall in a time of 21:29, while Jordann Hicks placed 164th overall in a time of 22:37. Among the twelve District 9 individual competitors in the race, the girls were the third and sixth
finishers.
“In the race, Amy and Jordann did a great job of getting out aggressively in the first mile, and although they fell back a few places as the race progressed, they fought hard to maintain position through the tough Aloha Hills of the state course to finish ahead of much of their District 9 competition and ahead of their rankings coming into the meet by 20 or more places,” said Punxsy girls coach John
Snyder.