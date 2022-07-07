PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s hot and sticky, which means everyone should be heading to the George C. Brown Community Pool this summer.
Nikki Gomola, one of the pool managers, said the pool has been open for the last several weeks and the attendance has been very good.
Gomola said that the staff received new shirts this year from Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH).
Gomola said that they’ve been busy with all of the area residents who have been coming to swim throughout the week.
“Upcoming we have our Birthday Bash for the pool’s 93rd birthday,” Gomola said.
It’s going to be on Tuesday, July 19, and there will be a $3 admission fee for kids and some food specials like birthday cake, funnel cake, birthday brownies, some games for the kids, lots of prizes, and the 93rd person through the entrance will win two tickets to an Altoona Curve game.
She said those tickets were given courtesy of WPXZ.
Lisa Waksmunski, also a pool manager, said they have their Duck Derby coming up. Tickets are available at the SPLASH booth at the Festival in the Park. They are $5 each or three for $10, and they’ll be set up throughout the festival.
She said there are 18 prizes at the derby on Sunday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the pool.
Waksmunski said that the First United Methodist Church is holding a free pool day on Aug. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. “Everyone that comes in will receive free admission, and they’re going to hand out coupons for a free ice cream treat,” she said.
“We also wanted to thank Standard Pennant for supplying our entire staff with these shirts,” Waksmunski said.