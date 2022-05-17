PUNXSUTAWNEY — There was a light turnout for the May 17 primary election at the Punxsutawney polling places on Tuesday.
When you go and vote, you don’t think about the work that goes into getting the precinct ready for voters.
Jean Shaw, poll worker, said the polls open at 7 a.m., so she has to be at the precinct no later than 6 a.m. in order to get everything ready.
Shaw said she unlocks the door, turns on the lights and begins setting up for the day, starting with the privacy cubicles.
Lynn Porada said she has to run three tapes of zero votes in the vote counting machine.
“I have to turn on the actual vote counting machine, and I have to run three tapes of zero ballots,” Porada said.