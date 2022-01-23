Political candidates visit Punxsy

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Senate candidate Martin Rosenfeld and congressional candidate George Rathmell spoke at the January meeting of the Punxsutawney Republican club on Thursday evening at the Eagles.
Rosenfeld said he felt that he needed to run after he saw some of the executive orders that President Joe Biden had signed and felt that they were taking the nation in the wrong direction.
“I saw the handwriting on the wall. It was time for someone like me to stand up and make a difference,” Rosenfeld said.