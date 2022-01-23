Political candidates visit Punxsy

The Punxsutawney Republican Club hosted two candidates for office on Thursday night, inviting Martin Rosenfeld, who is seeking election to the Senate seat being avcated by Pat Toomey, and George Rathmel, who is seeking to run in the Republican primary against Rep. Glenn Thompson.

 Photo by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Senate candidate Martin Rosenfeld and congressional candidate George Rathmell spoke at the January meeting of the Punxsutawney Republican club on Thursday evening at the Eagles.

Rosenfeld said he felt that he needed to run after he saw some of the executive orders that President Joe Biden had signed and felt that they were taking the nation in the wrong direction.

“I saw the handwriting on the wall. It was time for someone like me to stand up and make a difference,” Rosenfeld said.

