NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A 30-year-old woman who admitted to using methamphetamine is facing drug and child endangerment charges after an incident Saturday involving her two young children in Indiana County.
The unidentified woman was attempting to lower her two children, a 2-year-old girl an infant boy, from a second floor window at 11:34 a.m. at her house along Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
The woman admitted to using meth prior to the incident, troopers said.