BIG RUN — A former Big Run Borough Council member has confessed to stealing $5,000 connected to the Big Run War Memorial Fund, according to charging documents.
Bonita “Bonnie” Kay Haugh, 67, of the 200 block of Elk Street, Punxsutawney, is facing one felony count of theft by deception and faces a May 25 preliminary hearing before District Judge David B. Inzana.
Haugh intentionally obtained or withheld property, namely misappropriated checks, totaling $5,000 belonging to Big Run War Memorial Fund, the complaint said.
According to state police at Punxsutawney, they began investigating an incident of theft involving Haugh in June 2019.
“The suspect, Bonnie Haugh, made false or misleading statements and advertising for the purpose of promoting purchases regarding the Big Run War Memorial Fund, along with thefts relative for Big Run Borough funds,” Trooper Kyle Lowry wrote.
“Haugh wrote out an inordinate amount of checks for cash utilizing the Big Run Borough accounts.”
A total of approximately $19,000 was absent an explanation for disbursement, with the acts occurring from July 2015 through the start of the investigation in 2019, the criminal complaint said.