Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Tennessee man was arrested in Punxsutawney after he allegedly traveled to the area to pick up a minor girl for sex — unaware that he had actually been communicating with a member of 814 Pred Hunters, a Clearfield County-based organization that targets online predators.

Arnold Brown, 67, of Mohawk, Tennessee, was charged with attempted corruption of minors, attempted indecent assault, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

