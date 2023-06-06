PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Tennessee man was arrested in Punxsutawney after he allegedly traveled to the area to pick up a minor girl for sex — unaware that he had actually been communicating with a member of 814 Pred Hunters, a Clearfield County-based organization that targets online predators.
Arnold Brown, 67, of Mohawk, Tennessee, was charged with attempted corruption of minors, attempted indecent assault, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received an instruction to contact 814 Pred Hunters on Friday. The organization establishes fake identities on social media sites posing as underage girls.
Police were informed that the group had been in contact with Brown, who they said had been sending sexually explicit messages to an account he believed to belong to a 15-year-old girl. They also said he had just traveled to the area from Tennessee and arranged to meet the juvenile for sex in Punxsutawney. His alleged intention was to take her back to Tennessee with him after they spent the night together.