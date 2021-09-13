YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors continued discussing a proposal to hire the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department for coverage at their most recent meeting, during which two residents spoke about the idea.
Katie Laska was among the residents who attended to discuss police coverage and protection in the township.
“At this time, we do not pay for police coverage in Young Township,” Laska said, “the reason being that the supervisors anticipate a fee being charged by the state to all municipalities.”
Laska said that she reached out to state Rep. Brian Smith, 66th District, to see if this fee could become a reality.
“He stated that no law has been passed nor discussed on any agenda since he’s been in Harrisburg,” Laska said. “As a Young Township resident and a business owner in the borough of Punxsutawney, I feel this would be an injustice to Young Township residents and the borough of Punxsutawney residents.”
She said the Punxsy and state police do a great job already.
“There are many examples as to how there could be issues,” Laska said. “What if Walmart has an incident and another incident occurs in Young Township at the other end and then I have a problem at my borough business; who gets the attention, me or Walmart?”
Mike Defelice, supervisors chair, said the state is not able to just walk away from the township.
“We’re not unhiring the state police, that’s not what we’re doing,” Defelice said. “They just got a bunch of funding from the American Recovery Plan for COVID-19, so Gov. (Tom) Wolf has put (the fee) on the back burner.”