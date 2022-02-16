PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy borough police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect in a robbery at Uni-Mart early Wednesday.
The robbery occurred at approximately 1:36 a.m. Wednesday morning at the East End Uni-Mart, located at 512 E. Mahoning Street.
The suspect was described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, between 5’6” and 5’9”. He was wearing gray pants, a bright green hooded sweatshirt, a gray knit cap, a black mask and gloves. He left the store on foot and is believed to have headed north behind the building.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department through Jefferson County Communications at 814-849-1617.