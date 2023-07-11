PUNXSUTAWNEY — State police in Punxsutawney are searching for an area man who did not appear for a weekend jail sentence, and later fled after being sighted.
Donald Frantz Jr. reportedly did not show up as required at 7 p.m. July 7 for a jail sentence stemming from a DUI.
During the investigation, police determined that he was at a residence on South Brady Street in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. After he was seen, he reportedly fled into a nearby wooded area. Police canvassed the area for several hours on foot, by drone and via aviation unit, but did not locate him.
Frantz was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants, and heading toward South Highland Street. According to court documents, Frantz is white and 45 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Punxsy at 814-938-0510.