GASKILL TWP. — State police in Punxsutawney are seeking the public’s help in an investigation into repeated acts of vandalism against an area church.
According to a news release issued Friday, Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, located at 1014 Jackson Run Road in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, has been vandalized on four separate occasions. The most recent occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10:23 a.m. Friday.
The other three incidents all happened over weekends. At this time, seven large windows are broken at the church. Among them are wood-framed stained glass windows dating from the late 1800s. Overall damages are estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.
Anyone who may have information related to this case is asked to contact PSP-Punxsy at 814-938-0510.