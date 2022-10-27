PERRY TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police based in Punxsutawney are soliciting the public’s help with identifying the suspects in an attempted kidnapping reported Wednesday in Perry Township.
Police said in a news release that the incident took place on the same date along No. 8 Road. A known juvenile described the suspect vehicle as a small white car with four doors. She described the occupants as a short female driver with short brown hair, a gray shirt and blue jeans, and a male passenger of average size with a beard, wearing an orange shirt, shorts and glasses. The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.