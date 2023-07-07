WHITE TWP. — State police based in Indiana are searching for the suspect in a case involving indecent assault of a juvenile in White Township.
The suspect is Mark Allen Juart, 36, who was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and harassment on April 24. His last known address was in Indiana.
An arrest warrant was issued, but police have been unable to locate him. He is described as a white, non-Hispanic man, 5’8” tall and weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
The alleged indecent assault was reported to have occurred between January 2022 and March 2023 in White Township, Indiana County.
Anyone with information regarding Juart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Indiana barracks at 724-357-1960.