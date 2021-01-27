Two men forced their way into a woman's home around 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Main Street in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County, state police at Punxsutawney said.
The men assaulted the woman and took multiple items before leaving the scene with troopers in pursuit, according to a news release.
The suspects eventually crashed along Route 36 in Young Township. They were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for their injuries, the release said.
The robbery/assault remains under investigation.
