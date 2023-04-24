BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Reynoldsville woman Thursday, April 20, after she allegedly threatened a Jefferson County Children and Youth Services employee.
The police report released by the department did not provide the suspect’s name.
According to the report, the suspect threatened to kill a CYS employee after a supervised visit on April 19. She allegedly said she would kill the employee when she returned for a follow-up visit.
The suspect was placed in the Jefferson County Jail to await a formal arraignment. Charges were filed in District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.