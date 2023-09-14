REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors after police say she provided her juvenile son with marijuana and smoked it with him.
Leanne Janice Clark, 44, had five counts of each charge filed against her. The child endangerment charges are felonies.
According to the criminal complaint filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office, police responded to the scene after a report of child abuse from Jefferson County Children and Youth Services. Upon arrival, they saw Clark allegedly giving a minor marijuana and smoking it with him. Both of them later tested positive for the drug.
Police said Clark admitted to them that she had provided marijuana to the juvenile, and told them this had been happening on a daily basis for about five months.