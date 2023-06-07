PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Reynoldsville man is facing numerous charges after police said he assaulted, strangled and stole from another person during a domestic altercation in Punxsy on Saturday.
Braden Lee Brosius, 21, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief (property damage), theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office, Brosius was visibly intoxicated when state police arrived at the scene.
The victim alleged that Brosius strangled her and struck her with a blunt object, then went through the house, breaking mirrors and windows and damaging the walls. She told police that she attempted to leave the scene in her vehicle, but he stole her keys and threatened to kill her.
Police reported that the victim had visible injuries.
Brosius was committed to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.