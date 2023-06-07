Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Reynoldsville man is facing numerous charges after police said he assaulted, strangled and stole from another person during a domestic altercation in Punxsy on Saturday.

Braden Lee Brosius, 21, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief (property damage), theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct.

