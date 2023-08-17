REYNOLDSVILLE — A member of Reynoldsville Borough Council has been charged with invasion of privacy after police say he hid a camera in a bathroom to spy on a young woman.
The single charge against John Robert Chesnalavich Jr., 50, is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor.
The Reynoldsville borough website lists Chesnalavich as a current member of council, with a term to expire in December 2025.
When police spoke to Chesnalavich, he reportedly confessed to the incident as described by a witness and the victim. He said it had been the first time he tried looking through the wall with the camera, but that there had been a previous occasion when he managed to spy on the victim holding the camera under the bathroom door.