BIG RUN — A police pursuit that began late Monday night in Punxsutawney ended in a fatal crash on Main Street Big Run, according to reports from borough and state police released Tuesday.
The driver of the vehicle being pursued, identified as Robert Michael George, 53, Big Run, was pronounced dead.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. Dec. 27. The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department said the chase began around 10:30 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a red 2011 Dodge Caliber traveling north on Route 119 for several moving violations.