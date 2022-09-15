BROOKVILLE — Police arrested a Morrisdale woman and charged her with arson on Wednesday after she allegedly set a fire on front of Mike’s East Side Store in Brookville.
Brookville borough police reported that Kennita Ann Sones, 37, set the fire with the expressed intention of getting arrested.
According to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office, police were dispatched to the scene at almost 4 p.m. Wednesday after it was reported that a woman was sitting in front of the store with a fire burning.
Police spotted her on arrival. The criminal complaint described the flames as approximately two to three feet high, three feet from the building, six feet from a kerosene pump and inches from a wooden picnic table.