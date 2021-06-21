NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A 1-year-old Smicksburg girl initially believed to have been kidnapped Thursday most likely just wandered away from the residence, a police investigation determined Monday.
The child was reported missing from a residence on Coolspring Road in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, at about 1:25 p.m. June 17. After police were called, she was located approximately 1.5 miles east of her residence, uninjured and lying in the roadway.
A kidnapping was suspected at first. The girl’s father reported seeing a vehicle drive past several times that day, and heard his daughter screaming shortly after the last such occasion. The family was then unable to find her for approximately 45 minutes.
On Monday, police said there was no evidence a vehicle had been involved in the incident.