WHITE TWP. — A missing 5-year-old Indiana County boy was found dead early Thursday morning after drowning in a nearby swimming pool, state police said.
Lenny Hatinda, who troopers said was non-verbal, was reported missing around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when he did not return home.
Hatinda was later found unresponsive in a White Township swimming pool around 11 p.m. by a search team that included first responders and neighbors. The pool was located approximately one-tenth of a mile from his house, state police said.
Fist responders tried to resuscitate the boy, who was taken Indiana Regional Medical Center. Hatinda was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said.
Overman ruled Hatinda’s cause of death as a drowning and the manner of death as accidental.