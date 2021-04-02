State police are investigating a theft by deception incident in which a Jefferson County man was scammed into believing he was eligible to receive $70,000 through social media.
The victim, a 69-year-old Timblin man, was contacted via Facebook Messenger on March 19 at a location in Ringgold Township, and he was asked to provide personal information.
The man was told he was eligible for the money and was instructed to pay a tax clearance fee of $200 by using Steam gift cards, according to troopers from the Punxsutawney station.