YOUNG TWP. — State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary at BFG Manufacturing Services, Inc., according to a report released Wednesday.
Police said that between 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and 4 a.m. Sept. 6, an unknown individual or individuals entered BFG Manufacturing, located at 142 1/2 Universal Drive in Young Township, Jefferson County, on two separate occasions. They stole multiple items, including:
• A socket set valued at $1,000;
• A 90-degree die grinder valued at $100;
• A straight die grinder valued at $100;
• A drill index and bits valued at $300;
• Cases of spray paint valued at $50;
• An Avanti airless paint sprayer valued at $300;
• High Bay LED lights valued at $800;
• Welding hoods valued at $450;
• Welding consumables valued at $200;
• A TIG torch valued at $150;
• Welding gloves valued at $50;
• A sanding disk valued at $50;
• Grinding wheels valued at $40;
• A tool box valued at $30; and
• Bessey sliding clamps valued at $400.
The total estimated loss is $4,010.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.