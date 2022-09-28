Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

YOUNG TWP. — State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary at BFG Manufacturing Services, Inc., according to a report released Wednesday.

Police said that between 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and 4 a.m. Sept. 6, an unknown individual or individuals entered BFG Manufacturing, located at 142 1/2 Universal Drive in Young Township, Jefferson County, on two separate occasions. They stole multiple items, including:

