REYNOLDSVILLE — A Falls Creek woman has been charged after a series of incidents in Reynoldsville in which she allegedly sent explicit images to a minor, according to documents filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office this week.
Brandy Sue Pierce, 39, of Short Street, faces charges of unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of explicit sexual materials to a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors.
In the affidavit of probable cause, state police at DuBois allege that Pierce and the teenage victim engaged in conversation via Facebook Messenger on Oct. 14, 2018, during which she sent explicit photographs of herself. Other messages sent Oct. 15 included conversations of a sexual nature, and Pierce received an explicit photo- graph from the victim.